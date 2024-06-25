&Partners Makes New $54,000 Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 741,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 308,068 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

