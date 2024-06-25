&Partners Takes $154,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2 %

TAK opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

