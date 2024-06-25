Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYCR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.