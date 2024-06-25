Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $976.57

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.57 ($12.39) and traded as low as GBX 968 ($12.28). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 975.80 ($12.38), with a volume of 989,250 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.22) to GBX 1,220 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pearson Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 969.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 976.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The company has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,841.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 210 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,037 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.70 ($2,762.53). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

