Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Insider Activity at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the purchase, the president now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $359,840.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $359,840.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

