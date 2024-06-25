PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.