PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.15.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

