Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.69. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 80,369 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.04.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $588,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,515,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 845,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 59,043 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,219,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 582,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

