Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $24.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. Perion Network has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

