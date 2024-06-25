Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

