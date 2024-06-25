Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 112 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 755.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,763,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V stock opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.