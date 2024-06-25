PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCG. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.3 %

PCG opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in PG&E by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.