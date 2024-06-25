Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

