PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $93.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in PJT Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.64.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

