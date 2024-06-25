Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Playtika Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 134,195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 362.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Playtika by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

