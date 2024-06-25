Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pool were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 479,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 395,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Pool Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ POOL traded down $24.39 on Tuesday, reaching $313.52. The stock had a trading volume of 543,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $299.24 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

