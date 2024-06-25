Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $416.00 to $356.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pool traded as low as $299.24 and last traded at $312.18, with a volume of 175653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,528,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average of $379.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

