PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $49,907.55 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $49,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 394,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $57,303.75.

On Monday, April 1st, Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $57,296.64.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

