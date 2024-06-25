PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,852 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,405,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.