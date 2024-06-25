Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRAX. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 2.6 %

PRAX stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $694.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

