Premier Foods plc (PFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73 on July 26th

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Foods Stock Down 0.8 %
Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.20 ($2.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Transactions at Premier Foods
In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,384.98). Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Premier Foods Company Profile
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
