Premier Foods plc (PFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73 on July 26th

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.20 ($2.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,384.98). Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFD

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.