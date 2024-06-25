ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,985,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

