Prudential (LON:PRU) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
