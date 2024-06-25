Prudential (LON:PRU) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Trading Up 7.3 %

Insider Activity

PRU stock opened at GBX 759 ($9.63) on Monday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 684.73 ($8.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,123 ($14.25). The company has a market capitalization of £20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,548.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 746.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 785.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.