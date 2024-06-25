PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $133.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PVH Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $114.15 on Friday. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PVH by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

