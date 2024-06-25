Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

