Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Issued By Wedbush

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

