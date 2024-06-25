Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

