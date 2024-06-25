Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Moelis & Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MC)

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $776,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Envoi LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.