QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Down 19.6%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 10,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
QHSLab Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.
QHSLab Company Profile
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QHSLab
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- About the Markup Calculator
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.