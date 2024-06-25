QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Down 19.6%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 10,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Get QHSLab alerts:

QHSLab Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.