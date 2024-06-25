Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

