RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) Head to Head Review

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM 7.18% 5.36% 4.07% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RADCOM and Media 100’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $51.60 million 2.82 $3.71 million $0.25 37.56 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

RADCOM has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

RADCOM has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RADCOM and Media 100, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADCOM presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RADCOM beats Media 100 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution (LTE), voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly to customers through executives and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Media 100

(Get Free Report)

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

