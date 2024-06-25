Radius Recycling (RDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radius Recycling to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Radius Recycling Stock Performance
Shares of RDUS opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $420.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.
Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on Radius Recycling
About Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Recycling
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.