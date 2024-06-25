Radius Recycling (RDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radius Recycling to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $420.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Radius Recycling

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.