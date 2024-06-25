Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $905.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $801.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

