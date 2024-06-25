Range Financial Group LLC Buys 5,107 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 302.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 153,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 482.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 411.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 95,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 408.1% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

