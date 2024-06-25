Range Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

NYSE APAM opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

