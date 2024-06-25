Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

