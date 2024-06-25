Range Financial Group LLC Has $386,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 243,214 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 101,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

