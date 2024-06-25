Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

GSK stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

