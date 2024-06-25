Range Financial Group LLC Invests $160,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 29.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 314,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

