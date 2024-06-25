Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,253 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BTU opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.