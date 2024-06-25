Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

VTLE stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

