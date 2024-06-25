Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

