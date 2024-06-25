Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,632 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

BAC opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

