Range Financial Group LLC Sells 16,907 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Price Performance
Shares of BFH stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.