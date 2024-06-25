Range Financial Group LLC Sells 16,907 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

