Range Financial Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

