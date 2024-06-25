Range Financial Group LLC Sells 25,071 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,071 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 151,226 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

