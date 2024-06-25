Range Financial Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
