Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

