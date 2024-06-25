Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$89.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.20. The company has a market cap of C$44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$96.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 50,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, with a total value of C$4,677,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.