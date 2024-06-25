Reef Casino Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:RCT)

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Reef Casino Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Reef Casino Trust
